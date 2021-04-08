Olu of Warri: Keyamo advises aggrieved persons to accept decision or go to court

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commiserates with Itsekiri Kingdom over passage of monarch

…Congratulates Olu-Designate

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Olorogun, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has appealed to the aggrieved persons in the just concluded selection of the Olu of Warri to accept the choice in good faith.

The Minister also told those dissatisfied with the selection to follow the due process and legal avenue to ventilate their dissent.

This is as he has commiserated with the Itsekiris worldwide on the passage of their revered monarch, the immediate past Olu, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The Minister, who is the representative of Delta State in the Federal Executive Council in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Community Affairs, M. E. Ukusare, in Abuja, Thursday M. E. Ukusare prayed for the repose of his soul.

According to the statement, “The Minister equally congratulates the new Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, as announced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom. He looks forward to hitch-free coronation ceremonies whilst praying for God’s guidance and a successful reign on the exalted throne.

“The Minister also notes the dissent expressed by some on the issue. As one of the leaders of the Bar and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, advises those aggrieved to either accept the decision in good faith in the overall interest of the Itsekiri Kingdom and Delta State or have recourse to due process and legal avenues in ventilating their dissent. A resort to violence cannot be an option.”

