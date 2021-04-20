Olamma Cares Foundation celebrates 4th anniversary with success stories and short film, Circles

Kindly Share This Story:

Established in 2017, Olamma Cares Foundation has continued to raise the awareness on mental health and mental health issues in Nigeria by encouraging the social acceptance of people living with mental health conditions and the provision of support for persons living with a mental health condition or in need of mental health support.

The Non-profit Organisation has also invested in the training of mental health first aiders over the years.

In celebration of its fourth anniversary, Olamma Cares Foundation in collaboration with UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office for the Digital Access Program, has provided mental health support across various communities in Nigeria within the past four months.

From rural to urban communities in Nigeria, one thing is common. The sheer denial of mental issues among Nigerians and in various communities and social structures. However, as is the foundation’s aim, more and more Nigerians are becoming aware of mental issues and have shown adequate interest in seeking mental support where needed. Olamma Cares, having position itself to provide mental support for those who needs it, has also been able to reach out to over 5000 individuals across Nigeria within the past four months with its Telemedicine Project.

The project which is aimed at providing Mental Health Support for Digitally Underserved Persons in Nigeria during the COVID-19 has successfully fostered digital inclusion by promoting effective, sustainable and viable community based mental health care that leverages on creative solutions to provide telemedicine to digitally underserved communities in Nigeria.

In celebration of its fourth anniversary, Tuesday, 30th March, Olamma Cares Foundation will also roll out a short film that portrays the need for mental awareness in Nigeria. The documentary, CIRCLES which will be released in Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa will also go a long way to show the importance of having conversations about mental health and the need for a support system for everyone.

Speaking about CIRCLES, Olamma Cares Founder, Chioma Nwosu states the importance of using the media as a tool to spread positive messages. “As an organisation we understand that the media is a great tool to pass across a message. We decided to leverage drama to drive home key points about mental health and its issues in Nigeria.

“Having this short film in different languages also makes it easier for individuals living in underserved communities to also be a part of this cause,” Chioma stated.

CIRCLES is set to premier on 30th March 2021 to celebrate Olamma Care Foundation’s 4th Anniversary.

