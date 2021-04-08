Okowa’s father’s wish was to have me as Governor — Gbagi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi, today, said, the father of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, wish was to have him govern the state.

Gbagi, who was visiting the Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Monday Whiskey, Udurhie I, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State said “our king (HRM Monday Whiskey)is no stranger to governorship race, Chief James Ibori, Prof Sam Oyevwaire and I started the race for Delta Central, Chief James Ibori has ruled this state, Prof Oyevwaire has no governorship ambition, all those who are inspiring to be governor in Delta State are newcomers as far as we are concerned.

Also read:

I have not executed any contract with the state government, nor the country, I am not a thief, I don’t have a bad record, yesterday the Delta State union of Journalists hosted me in Asaba and I challenge them to ask me questions. If your hands are clean you are not afraid of anything.

“I have done my consultations round even, going to the state governor, Okowa’s father and his wish was that I should go and rule Delta, his last wish, let’s not be careful in choosing a governor this time, Deltans must get it right this time”

Responding, HRM Monday Obukowho Whiskey said, he was glad the politician came, insisting that as a son of the soil, he was always welcome in the state, “as a king I am not supposed to support a candidate, so I will pray for him that whatever he wishes will get to him in Jesus name” adding that as a son of the soil, maternally, Gbagi will always be welcome in the palace.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: