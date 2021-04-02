Okowa to NDDC: I’m embarrassed by abandoned Emevor-Orogun road

Kindly Share This Story:

…Promises to take over section A of the project

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said he was embarrassed by the deplorable state of the Emevor-Orogun Road, Isoko North Local Government Area, abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Speaking at Emevor during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign rally for the April 10, Isoko North constituency House of Assembly bye-election, reiterated the preparedness of his administration to take over the construction of Section A of the road which leads to the town.

He said: “I have listened to the leaders of the community and I also saw it for myself on our way coming that the road leading to the community is totally bad.

Also read:

“I have been told that NDDC has awarded the road for construction, but have also been abandoned and we cannot continue to allow our people to suffer.

“I’ve also been told that the road is a long road leading to Orogun. What I want to assure you is that we may not be able to take the full construction to Orogun now, but we will make sure the stretch covering the Emevor town is done as soon as possible. The NDDC can continue from where we will stop.”

Expressing gratitude to the people of the community for their continued support for the PDP, he disclosed that he had already given approval to the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, to construct the Emevor bypass Road

He urged the people of the community to vote massively for the party’s candidate for the election, Mr Jude Ogbimi.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: