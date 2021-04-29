Okowa pledges more critical infrastructure in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday said that his administration would continue to provide critical infrastructure in the state.

Okowa made the promise during the inauguration of the dualised 3.09 kilometre Emore Road in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that his administration had constructed and rehabilitated several roads across the state since inception.

The governor said he would remain focused till the end of his administration to ensure dividends of democracy were delivered to the people.

“We will continue to deliver on critical infrastructure as much as God permits and as long as our finances can carry us.

“We have done several hundreds of roads since the inception of this administration. We are just picking few out for inauguration.

“God has helped us to link our various communities and the internal roads within our townships.

“We will continue to do what is best for us to do. Even though we have two years to finish, we will remain on track and ensure we work till the very last day of our administration,” he said.

The governor thanked the Isoko people for their support and prayers.

“I thank the people of Oleh and Isoko nation for the love they have shown to our administration in the past six years.

“I thanked the royal fathers and the youth for providing the enabling environment. I assure you that the partnership between the government and the people remains real.

“From here, we are moving to inuagurate the Emore Secondary School also in Oleh,” Okowa added.

Recall that earlier, the governor had inaugurated the three kilometre Orherhe-Agbarho/Otokutu access road Phase 1 in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Okowa was accompanied by his counterpart in Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel.

Speaking at the event, Udom described capital infrastructure such as roads as the real dividends of democracy.

“This is the real dividends of democracy. What you put on ground for a common man to enjoy is the real dividends of democracy,” he said.

The governor urged the people to continue to support Okowa’s administration.

In his remark, the President-General of Ohrehre Community, Mr Gilbert Omos, thanked the governor for the project.

Omos, however, appealed for the establishment of a secondary school in the community.

