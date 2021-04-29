Okowa, Itsekiri laud Chevron over renovation of town hall in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Itsekiris from Ubeji community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, today laud the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Chevron Nigeria Ltd Joint Venture over the renovation of their town hall.

Delta State Government, represented by the Commissioner, Oil and Gas Ministry Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, lauded the NNPC/Chevrön JV and Ubeji community for their mutual and successful partnership in renovating the hall.

He commended the Ubeji people for their peaceful disposition, saying: “This project shows that you are good neighbours to Chevrön.”

Speaking on behalf of the community at the inauguration of the renovated Ubeji Community Town Hall, chairman of Ubeji Community Trust, Mr Godwin Mone, lauded the NNPC/Chevron JV for restoring social life to the people by renovating the decrepit town hall.

“Permit me to sincerely appreciate the entire management of Chevron Nigeria Ltd and all the government representatives who partnered with the community to make this project a huge success.

“I further my appreciation to Engineer Clement Erewa the former Ubeji Chairman and the members of his Exco that came out with this wonderful brainstorm that resulted to this beautiful commissioning ceremony today. God bless you all for your creative talent.

“Chevron, I appreciate you for the renovation of Ubeji Community Town Hall; this project gives us great joy and also creates positive impact in our socio-economic life,” he enthused.

Earlier, General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), CNL, Esimaje Brikinn, in his remarks, underscored the time-honoured benignity of the company to its communities neighbouring its operations and across the country.

“This occasion demonstrates yet another example of the NNPC/CNL JV’s efforts to improve the welfare of our neighbours and beyond.

“The project was selected by Ubeji community to provide a conducive environment for community meetings as well as a revenue-generating venture for events.

“Thankfully, through the renovation of this hall, the objective is being met.

“We thank the Ubeji community for managing the project, and also creating the enabling environment for the successful execution of the project.

“We also thank the government of Delta State for nominating representatives to serve on the project implementation committee, giving permission and providing the enabling environment to ensure the successful completion of the townhall renovation project.

“Through partnership with the government of Delta State as well as community stakeholders, we have been adding significant values to people’s lives through our Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement initiatives.

“This is the trail of goodness we leave behind in every community neighboring our operations,” Brikinn, who was represented by Sam Daibo, enthused.

Vanguard News Nigeria

