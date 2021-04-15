Okowa felicitates with Otuaro at 53

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, as he turns 53 on Friday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commended Otuaro for his gallant and astute contributions to the successes being recorded by their administration.

He described Otuaro as a dependable peacemaker, faithful public servant, sagacious politician and loyal partner, especially in the march towards bequeathing a Stronger Delta to citizens.

He stated that Otuaro was instrumental to the prevailing peace in the state, particularly in the oil producing areas, saying that the calm environment had engendered accelerated all-round development of the coastal communities and the state.

Okowa pointed out that Otuaro was a renowned peace advocate, a disposition that earned him the 2019 Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award by Daily Independent Newspapers Limited.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and deputy governor, a sagacious politician and leader, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, on your 53rd birth anniversary on Friday, April 16.

“Your Excellency, I thank you for your astute contributions to the remarkable and modest achievements our administration has recorded in the last six years.

“As Chairman of the Peace Advocacy Committee against Oil Facility Vandalism in the State, you and your team worked very hard to ensure that there is relative peace for oil production.

“As an outstanding patriot and humble administrator, you have given immense support to our administration and I can’t appreciate you enough, my dear friend.

“With your sustained partnership and that of all Deltans, better days are indeed here for our people. This is so because you have remained a worthy and dependable ally in our quest to make life better for all citizens and inhabitants of our dear state.

“As you deservedly celebrate the 53rd anniversary of your birth, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of service to God and humanity.”

