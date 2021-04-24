Okowa felicitates with Gov Ortom at 60

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Benue counterpart, Mr Samuel Ortom, as he turned 60 on Friday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa lauded Ortom for his consistent outspokeness and courage exemplified in his dogged disposition toward the good of his people.

He said that the governor’s efforts at developing Benue were tremendous and outstanding, adding that his contributions to the development of Nigeria as a former minister were remarkable.

According to Okowa, Ortom had since assuming office as governor demonstrated immense courage and determination to protect the lives and property of Benue people.

“Your Excellency, your selfless and impressive performance as Governor of Benue have already distinguished you as an emerging nationalist and one to look out for in the political development of our country.

“Democrats and all people of goodwill stood up for you when due to the injustice being meted on your people and the killings by herdsmen and other forces, you chose to stand on the side of your people by joining us in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family.

“Since your emergence for a second term, you have remained steadfastly and committed in state craftsmanship as exemplified in the achievements being recorded by your administration,” he said.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an astute businessman, administrator, outstanding statesman and a consummate politician, Mr Samuel Ortom, on his 60th birth anniversary.

“On this auspicious point in your life, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued goodness to you,” Okowa added.