Breaking News
Translate

Oil spill: Itsekiri communities kick over alleged exclusion from affected areas

On 6:35 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

We’ll not respond to enquiries about false recruitment, others — Chevron

The  Omadino People Congress (OPC) has cautioned Chevron Nigeria Limited over alleged attempt to exclude  Itsekiri communities from areas affected by the recent oil spill at Otunana Field in Omadino community area of Jurisdiction,  noting that their sources of livelihoods have been damaged by the oil spill.

OPC in a statement signed by its National Coordinator,  Comrade Peter Saniyo,  stated that:“ Chevron Nigeria Limited should immediately carryout the joint investigation visit, where all stakeholders will be  involved. It has been over two months since the  oil spillage incident occurred and no joint investigation visit has been carried out.

READ ALSOPutin makes it possible for him to continue governing until 2036 

“The people of Omadino community and Itsekiri nation are peace-loving and non-violent but any attempt to exclude Itsekiri  communities which are Omadino, Bateren and Deghele, will be resisted. 

  Any attempt to exclude Omadino, Bateren and Deghele communities who are the major stakeholders of Otunana, Makaraba and Abiteye fields in the joint investigation visit, will render that process useless and an effort in futility and will create an unnecessary confusion that could threaten the existing peaceful relationship between the Ijaw and Itsekiri.

“We call on  Delta State Government to immediately caution persons trying to promote discord  through various ulterances and publications”.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!