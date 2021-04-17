Oil Spill: Don’t engage in ethnic conflict Rep member, Ereyitomi cautions Ijaw, Itsekiri youths

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, has cautioned Gbaramatu Ijaw Youths and their Itsekiri neighbours not to engage in ethnic conflict because of crude oil spill that occurred at Chevron’s Abiteye and Utonana Fields in Delta State.

The lawmaker, who acknowledged that agitations for a proper JIV by those affected by crude oil spill was normal, charged the Gbaramatu youths and Itsekiri youths in the Abiteye area to exercise maturity in pursuing their demand, promising to liaise with the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited, the Delta State Government, the leadership of the affected communities and other relevant stakeholders with a view to ensuring a peaceful Joint Investigation Verification, JIV.

Ereyitomi, who is the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, assured people of the impacted communities that apart from ensuring a peaceful Joint Investigation Verification JIV, he will ensure that cleanup of the water and environment is carried out as soon as possible.

While expressing worry over the devastating effect of the crude oil spill on the health and economic lives of some of his constituents, Hon. Ereyitomi assured of contacting the relevant government agencies for the release of relief materials to mitigate the sufferings of victims of the oil spill.

Vanguard News Nigeria

