Ohanaeze warns against military deployment in S-East zone

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The apex Igbo socio-cultural Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned that military deployment in the South-East zone may lead to the break of Nigeria.

The group noted that there are plots from several quarters persuading the federal government to deploy the military to South-East zone.

Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Engr. Chidi Ibeh faction, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who stated this in a statement, said the Igbo apex group’s suspicions were reinforced through evidence of serial attacks and violence perpetrated in our zone by ” unknown gunmen and warned about of an influx of northern bandits causing violent attacks in the South East and South-South for political reasons.

The group tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to resist the temptation for military deployment to the South East zone as it might lead to guerrilla activities or another avoidable war against Ndigbo in the country.

Ohanaeze further stated that the plot to deploy the military as an ‘army of occupation’ is linked to the design to deny the south East the presidency in 2023.

“Military must focus on the insurgency in the North and refuse to fight at all fronts at the same time. Ndigbo are emergency experts and any infiltration in the process of Igbo defensive mechanism might spell doom for Nigeria. Ndigbo don’t need military deployment, there are high level manipulations to destabilize and destroy our region for political purposes and deny Ndigbo, Presidency in 2023.”

