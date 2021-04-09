OGUN: Abiodun’s aide calls for youth inclusion in grassroot governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Special Assistant on Youth and Sports to Ogun State Governor, Comrade Olamide Lawal has pleaded with leaders at the grassroots in the state to emulate Prince Dapo Abiodun on youth inclusion in governance, empowerment and development for the benefit of the society.

Lawal who is also the State Coordinator of the Ogun All Progressive Congress Youth League, (APCYL), made the remark at the inauguration of wards and local government executives of Abeokuta South local government of the league held in Abeokuta.

The inauguration was in continuation of the league’s mandate to mobilise party members across the 20 local government for progressive change in the state.

During the inauguration which has Comrade Omowale Oyegunle as the local government Coordinator, Lawal said, “no doubt, youths dominate the large percentage of voters’ populace and this is why we will not relent in the mobilisation, orientation and reorientation of our youths for the benefit of our society”.

“I want to humbly urge our leaders to continue to support and uplift the legacy of Prince Dapo Abiodun on youth empowerment, development and inclusion in leadership at the grassroots”.

“Our governor has given us enabling platforms to incorporate more youths in his administration to show-case their God’s given talents”.

“It is now the duties of all of us as leaders to assist our governor to discover the talents in our youths and incorporate them in ‘building our future together agenda” for the progress of everyone and the state at large”

Lawal added, “Ogun APC Youth League is not for a particular individual, rather, it is for the party and for everyone to come together to contribute to the success of the party and the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun”, noting that the league is to mobilise for the party, train our youths and ensure that youths become leaders”.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Hon Olalekan Adegun commended Lawal for his good representation and leadership in the Youth and Sports sector in the state, advising the youths to support themselves and avoid conflict of interest.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo launches ESP solar home systems in Jigawa today

Hon. Adegun, while describing the Abeokuta South as the ‘Premier local government’ said; “I give kudos to Governor Abiodun for supporting and encouraging laudable youth program like this and I really commend the initiative and the leader of this youth league, Comrade Olamide Lawal for his excellent performance”.

“Let me advise the new executives and members of the league to team up and align with the supremacy of the party, in order to get better results”.

In his reaction, a member of Governor’s Elder Advisory Council, Prince Muhideen Soremekun urged the youths to be peaceful in their conduct. He urged them to be focused and keep close to the elders to always seek settlement whenever there is a crisis, rather than backbiting within the group.

The Party Chairman in Abeokuta South Local Government, Hon. Henry Fagbenro also preached peace as an instrument of unity.

According to him, “there is bound to be dispute but the dialogue is the best way to resolve any dispute if success must be achieved”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: