Odumakin’s legacies must be sustained ― Imansuagbon

By Ozioruva Aliu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one of its governorship aspirants in the September 19, 2020 governorship in Edo State, Barr Kenneth Imansuagbon, Tuesday said the legacies of late Spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, should be sustained.

A statement he made available to journalists in Benin City, described the death of the human activist as devastating in view of the fact that he lived and died in the struggle for an egalitarian society.

He said: “Writing a fitting tribute in the memory of my friend and brother, Yinka Odumakin, is no doubt a very big challenge especially as I have to overcome emotions of the years we spent together in thick and thin. His demise is a personal loss to me.

“Yinka was my school mate then in Great Ife (University of Ife). Our paths crossed as student unionists. He was the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at some point and I can remember vividly his fearless campaign during the Speech Night at the Sports Complex.

“As the PRO of the Student Union Government (SUG), he was tough and rugged. He was generally loved and respected. His ideology about leadership was that of service. At Fajuyi Hall, he was the shining star and a role model for us. Himself, Biodun Owoniko, now SAN, were role models and they excelled academically too.

“Like me, Yinka believed in the Nigerian nation where there would be equity, fairness and justice. As one who launched his opposition career from that position to challenge the unjust status quo, often forming alliances with progressive movements of dissents with common purposes, he was a target of several suppressive regimes.

“He was against the use of overt power for the structured suppression and subjugation of the common Nigerians. He was feared by Jackboot governments because of his liberating manifestoes and seductive ideals.

“I recall correctly his unpretentious position during the Edo State election last year, which was seen as the political emancipation from the grips of the last godfather.”

