Odumakin was nation builder, allergic to injustice, lives on — Eholor

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for immortalisation, sustenance of legacy, struggle

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Founder of One Love Foundation, OLF, and social crusader, Patriot Patrick Eholor, mourned Spokesman of Afenifere, Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural, Yinka Odumakin, describing him as nation builder and allergic to injustice.

Speaking on the life and times of the late human rights activist, Eholor said other activists will continue his struggle and beliefs.

He said: “My heart goes to the wife who said in her interview yesterday that half of her is gone, and I can imagine the pain she goes through.

“But people like him did not really die because when they die they keep living. I see his presence, strength as I talk, and I think he didn’t die because he still lives among us.

“He was one of a kind and a nation builder. He was one who was allergic to injustice like the rest of us. I think he might continue to live among us because in my clime it is an abomination to say the likes of him die. He did not die, he passed on. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

On what he (Odumakin) left behind on issues of true federalism, restructuring, injustice, and good governance while struggling to ensure Nigeria attains these, and how fellow activists will sustain the tempo, he said, “I think we have so many things in common and I think that when he was also with us though he is with us in spirit, the likes of Gani Fawehinmi were his mentor including other activists.

“He was a born-activist and somebody who hates injustice, and to sustain what he believed is easy; we are going to continue to pressure the Federal Government on true federalism, restructuring, state police, abandoning of the quarter system, and I also don’t believe in quarter system because we are all Nigerians-we need things on merit and performance, we don’t need nepotism and favoritism.

“We have to do things in his honours like annual lectures so what he believes on will continue to live on to sound like a bell to other younger activists who are coming after us and going to be with us in this struggle we are into.

“It is not something that is going to be over soon because of the rot in Nigeria. we are going to strive hard, educate the young ones that is going to be part of us so we can continue with his legacy”, he stated.

Speaking on the protest led by Reno Omokri, a former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, against President Muhammadu Buhari’s two weeks medical trip to the United Kingdom, UK, he (Eholor) said the President should focus on investing in the nation’s health sector.

“How I wish I was there physically but my voice was heard clearly in London because I sent a message telling them not to be violent but peaceful rather amplify what we are saying that there would be no need putting so many billions of Naira on the Aso Rock Clinical if the Aso Rock Clinic is dead on arrival.

“We have Nigerian expatriates in London who are going to take care of him simply because London is organised and also an enabling environment for a universal system of medical attendance.

“What is best for this country is for the President to sit here and put in more money on health, education, science, increase payment of doctors, nurses and scientists.

“There is no need for him to go to London with his family for treatment while he leaves the rest of us in a quagmire. We didn’t vote for him to do that.”

Meanwhile, he called on the President to physically address Nigerians on issues affecting them and not through aides.

“Why is the President cannot address the media on the state of the nation? While other Presidents like President Joe Biden address Americans by themselves despite challenges, also former President Donald Trump was addressing the media and Americans.

“Some people think we are bashing on the President Buhari, no, we are not bashing on the President”, he stated.

He also accused members of the National Assembly of disservice done to Nigerians by not representing the interest of Nigerians, “Also I think members of the National Assembly have done us disservice there are things the President has done so many times that call for impeachment. Why members of the National Assembly do not have the courage to impeach the President?

“Look at recently, when the failed Service Chiefs were humiliated and exit out of office we were the ones that echoed it and members of National Assembly amplified it which were 95 per cent of them, and the same 95 per cent of them confirmed the ambassadorial appointments that is to show that Nigeria is moving backward and not moving forward because everything is money for them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: