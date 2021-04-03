Breaking News
Odumakin: Obaseki mourns, lauds contribution to national development

On 8:20 pmIn Newsby
Yinka Odumakin

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of the National Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, describing him as a great patriot and champion of democracy

In a statement, Obaseki said Odumakin was a man of many parts who spoke unequivocally about Nigeria’s advancement.
According to him, “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of a great patriot; a champion of democracy and independent thought, Yinka Odumakin; a consummate nationalist, who strived for a greater, prosperous Nigeria.

“Odumakin; a man of many parts, tirelessly spoke unequivocally for Nigeria’s advancement, pursuing causes to open up the civic space and engender community engagement in governance and politics.”

Celebrating the life and times of the late activist, Obaseki said, “As National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, he was unapologetic about airing his views and worked tirelessly for the good of all.

“As an activist and politician, he was in a class of his own. He fought for noble ideals; gave himself to the struggle to make Nigeria great and never ran away from the clarion call for national redemption.”

“I commiserate with his wife, Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere family and associates of Late Yinka Odumakin, over his demise and pray that God will grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

