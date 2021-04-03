Odumakin: Nigeria’s lost courageous voice – Concerned Nigerians group

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Nigerians for the protection of Human Rights and Rule Law initiative has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Odumakin over the demise of social rights activist, Yinka Odumakin.

In a statement signed by the convener of the group, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, the group described Odumakin as a courageous activist who was never afraid to speak truth to power.

The statement reads as follows:

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends, allies and colleagues of activist, Yinka Odumakin who died today after a brief illness.

“We have lost a fierce advocate and a stalwart of progressive causes. Yinka Odumakin was indeed an icon of hope to many young defenders and he was as well, a distinguished leader in Nigeria’s civil rights movement”.

“It will be extremely hard to fill the vacuum he left behind in the civil rights movement in Nigeria but his death is a clarion call to all of us at concerned Nigerians to keep fighting for a better Nigeria and a country that works for all irrespective of gender, religion or ethnic affiliation”.

Adeyanju also said, Odumakin was the kind of civil rights activist that didn’t just speak against injustice, but put his life and everything that he held dear on the line fighting against injustice.

“This is a devastating loss and we pray God almighty to continue to comfort our sister in the struggle, Dr. Joe Odumakin and the children.”

Odumakin was one of Nigeria’s leading democratic activists, an intellectual per excellence and political strategist with an unwavering commitment to freedom, equity, rule of law, and justice, not only for Nigeria, but Africa and the world.

