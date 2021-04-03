Breaking News
Odumakin: Nigeria has lost a seasoned politician, patriot — APC

On 9:20 pmIn Newsby
Yinka Odumakin

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has mourned the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political and Cultural organisation, Afenifere, describing him as a seasoned patriot and politician.

National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said; “On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, party leaders, members and supporters, we extend our condolences to the late Odumakin’s immediate family, particularly his wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and Afenifere.

“The Yoruba nation and indeed the country has lost a seasoned public analyst, activist, politician and patriot who was relentless in canvassing and serving the interests of Yorubaland and the progress of the country at large. He will be sorely missed.

“We pray the Almighty God comforts all that mourn and grant the late Yinka Odumakin eternal rest”.

