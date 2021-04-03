Odumakin, great nationalist, passionate leader, champion of true Nigeria – Sanwo-Oiu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed shock and condolence over the death of the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, describing him as great nationalist, passionate leader, champion of a true Nigeria.

The governor, also condoled with wife of the deceased, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Afenifere and the entire Yoruba race over the death of the civil rights activist.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the Afenifere spokesman lived a selfless life, adding that Yinka Odumakin will not be forgotten in a hurry.

The statement read in part: “It is with deep sense of sorrow but with a heart full of gratitude to God for a good life spent by the late Yinka Odumakin that I write to commiserate with the family, friends and associates of the late Yinka Odumakin.

“Odumakin was undoubtedly a great nationalist, passionate leader and champion of a true Nigeria that would work for every citizen.

“Odumakin as civil rights activist was selfless. He spent the greater part of his life in the service of humanity, particularly the emancipation of the Yoruba people, the development of the South West region in particular and the nation in general.

“Odumakin stood firmly behind the attainment of constitutional democracy and fiscal federalism as the basis for sustainable development and lifting the masses out of poverty.

“As spokesman for the Afenifere, Odumakin made his mark and became a reference point as major voice for the development of the Yoruba race. He will surely be missed.

“I personally followed the late Odumakin and found his principled position and capacity to speak truth to power as crucial for Nigeria’s political and economic development.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, particularly his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere and the entire Yoruba race over the loss of Yinka Odumakin.

“May God grant his departed soul eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Sanwo-Olu prayed.”

