Odumakin died of COVID-19 complications — Widow confirms

..Says a part of her is gone

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, the widow of the late human rights and pro-democracy activist, Yinka Odumakin, has confirmed that her husband died of respiratory issues due to COVID-19 complications which he recovered from about a week ago.

Odumakin stated this in a statement she personally signed on Saturday, titled; “A part of me is gone.”

The statement read in part: “With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, I announce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond after a brief illness.

“The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate. I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life.

“Burial arrangement will be made public in due course.”

