Odumakin died fighting for masses, better Nigeria, say Amosun, others

Some former state governors on Thursday said that late Yinka Odunmakin died fighting for the masses and a better Nigeria.

Former Govs. Ibikunle Amosun, Olusegun Mimiko, and Peter Obi, of Ogun, Ondo and Anambra respectively, made such remark at the Lying-in-State, Service of Songs and Tributes of the late spokesman of the pan- Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

Amosun said in his tribute at the Police College, Ikeja venue of the event that the late Odumakin meant well for the people, as a friend of the masses and of Nigeria.

“It does not matter how long one lived but the impact one made while alive matters. Yinka was a fighter who would pursue whatever he believed in day and night.

“Yinka and I disagreed on so many things, but we cannot deny the fact that Yinka meant well for the good of the people.

“I can assure you that all that Yinka fought for will come to pass one day. Yinka, Adieu, friend of the masses and friend of Nigeria,” Amosun said.

Also, Dr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, said that the late Odumakin was someone with a commitment to build a better society and nation.

Obi urged all politicians to come together and agree to serve Nigeria for the betterment of all.

“Yinka fought for the masses and justice. He is gone and all that we can do is to continue the fight. We, the politicians that are here, let us, for his sake, work and serve Nigeria truly,” he said.

In his tribute, Mimiko said that late Yinka was “a compulsive networker and a true activist since his University days”.

“This is a glorious exit of a young man who has come and conquered. I pray that the restructuring which Yinka stood for will come to reality.

“l urge all to recommit ourselves to Nigeria of our dreams. Let us re-dedicate and invest in it. Nigeria will be better for the struggle of Yinka Odumakin,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

