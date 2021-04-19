NYP condemns attacks on police facilities in South-East

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Ndigbo Youth Parliament, NYP, yesterday, condemned the recent attacks on police formations in the South-East geo-political zone, saying the development does not augur well for a country desirous of tackling insecurity.

NYP speaker, Hon. Rikki Nwajiofor in a chat with our correspondent noted that Igbo are peace-loving people, “who hold human blood in high esteem.”

Nwajiofor was reacting against the backdrop of attacks on police headquarters in Imo and Anambra states recently, noting that, “these attacks on the security personnel and destruction of police stations are perpetrated by those who are out to tarnish the good image of Ndigbo Youth and paint Ndigbo in a colour that does not befit us. These unwanted hoodlums and miscreants are the real enemies of our land and the arch-enemies of our beloved nation, Nigeria and should be fished out to face the wrath of the law.”

This is even as he argued that heinous crimes are executed by “those who have the intention of killing the dog but have no justification to do so other than to give it a bad name so that people will justify their action when they eventually kill the dog.”

He called on Nigerians of all works of life particularly of Igbo extraction to continue to support security agencies in their quest to rid the society of criminal elements in the land.

“We should not be oblivious of the fact that all these destructions of police stations and other public facilities amount to economic sabotage on our people, as the resources meant for the development of our communities will be channelled in reconstruction and rehabilitation of all those facilities that are being destroyed. We all are at a great loss if we do not fight against these hoodlums and enemies of our land.

“I use this opportunity to urge the security personnel, especially the policemen posted to work in Igbo speaking states, to see Ndigbo as friends and not foes. Do not unleash your anger on innocent citizens of Igbo extraction; unbridle your animosity and exasperation on the enemies of our nation. Do not extort the people you are meant to protect as such inhumane and unpatriotic actions can turn the people against you,” he counselled.

