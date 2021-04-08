Breaking News
NSF: Edo threatens shut down of festival over non funding

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo 2020 National Festival is under threat as the local organising committee has threatened to shutdown the ongoing 20th edition of the festival by 12 noon on Thursday over refusal of the Federal Government to support the State with fund as promised.

A project manager in the Media and Communication Sub-Committee for the games Musa Ebhomiana said that the decision was taken aften an emergency meeting of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) under the headship of the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

“You can quote me, we just finished from an emergency meeting of the LOC as i speak with you and we have decided to shutdown the festival by 12 noon tomorrow (Thursday).

“The Federal Government has reneon their promise of assisting the State with fund and for that, we are closing the festival,” he stated.

It would recalled that the State had solicited support from the Federal Government if it is to host the other States of the Federation.

The 20th NSF have suffered number of postponements due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

