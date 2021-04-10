Breaking News
NSF 2020: Edo sports will rediscover good old days soon ― Oboh

On 11:40 amIn Sportsby
20th NSF: Truce as FG, Edo state government resolves
The Mascot of the 20th National Sports Festival (Edo 2020) entertains guests during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN01618/7/4/2021

By Jacob Ajom

In the face of prevailing circumstances surrounding the 20th National Sports Festival, former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion Peter Oboh has hailed the Edo State Government for steps taken so far, in ensuring the ongoing festival is a success.

He said apart from presenting state-of-the-art facilities, the government and people of Edo State deserved commendation for rising in harmony to give Nigeria one of the best NSFs ever.

Speaking to newsmen in his Apapa office, during the week, Oboh who was also the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight champion said, “I want to salute the courage, determination and capacity of the government and people of Edo state to play the good host and give Nigerians the wonderful sports festival we are witnessing. It is a festival with a difference because the state-of-the-art facilities have given it that touch of modernity.”

Oboh said he was in support of the state’s Deputy Governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu who doubles as chairman of the Local Organising Committee for his zeal, bravery and determination toward making the games a historic success.

“He has shown the qualities of a true leader,” Oboh enthused, pointing out that he could not agree less with the LOC boss who said, Edo sports would witness a return to the glory days.. “I believe we are headed towards the days we were called Bendel state,” he recalled, adding that, “sports in Edo can never be the same again after the festival. “Edo will emerge stronger in sports because the determination exhibited by the Local Organising Committee to ensure they leave behind a legacy, is awesome.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

