Breaking News
Translate

NSCDC scales up airport security after threats of attack by terrorists

On 6:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NSCDC scales up airport security after threats of attack by terrorists

By Omeiza Ajayi

Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, has assured of a highly coordinated approach to avert threats of attack on airports across the country.

Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja, DCC Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

He said the NSCDC boss who in a swift reaction to an intelligence report on possible attacks of airports directed Commandants in States with Airports to immediately liaise with the Airports’ Management and other relevant stakeholders to fortify the internal security mechanism of the facilities.

READ ALSO: Don’t be lenient with bandits, Gov Matawalle urges Judges

The statement also hinted that the move is necessary to elicit credible intelligence that will not only prevent such attacks but also to bring those behind the purported plans to book.

According to the CG, the Corps cannot afford to treat the security of Nigerians with kid gloves, hence, his marching orders to all concerned State Commandants to adequately deploy operatives from specialized units such as Counter-Terrorism, Anti-Vandalism, Crisis and Disaster Management as well as Intelligence and Surveillance personnel for covert operations to all the Airports in the country.

He called on all Nigerians to see the security of the nation as everyone’s business and not an exclusive preserve of security agencies by volunteering credible information about any suspicious movement or criminal activities, assuring of his organization’s commitment to protecting the identity of informants.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!