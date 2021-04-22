Breaking News
NSCDC personnel killed as UNIBEN Bursar escapes attempted abduction

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Command, Thursday confirmed the death of one of its personnel as his principal, the bursar of University of Benin, Mr Victor Imagbe escaped being kidnapped.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Ogbebor Efosa who confirmed the incident gave the name of the dead officer as Ugiagbe Alex Osaghae.

It was gathered that Imagbe, on Thursday morning escaped being kidnapped by some gunmen who invaded his house along Sapele Road, Benin City killing the NSCDC personnel in the process and reportedly went away with his rifle.

It was gathered that the kidnappers stormed the of Imagbe at Ogheghe Community, Sapele Road, at about 2:45 am, and opened fire on the NSCDC officer as they entered the compound, killing him on the spot but their target escaped.

The corpse of Osaghae was said to have been deposited at the Central Hospital, Benin, mortuary.

