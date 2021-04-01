NSCDC bursts oil pipeline vandals in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC, Lagos State Command on Wednesday, burst a syndicate of oil pipeline vandals and recovered an unspecified number of bagged Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petroleum in the Abule-Idowu area of the state.

The product was allegedly syphoned by some suspected vandals.

It was gathered that in an attempt to cart away the products, the suspected vandals bagged them in sacks via a swampy route in Abule Onilu area, of Lagos State, at about 7 am of last Sunday.

However, the Command responded swiftly, to stop the vandals, through an emergency call.

NSCDC Lagos upon receiving the emergency signal, through the Command’s intelligence network, directed the Anti-vandal unit of the command, to respond swiftly against the activities of the vandals, in order to secure lives and property and avert oil explosion, in the area.

Vanguard gathered the Anti-vandal team thereafter enlightened the residents about the dangers, involved, in oil theft and pipeline vandalism and other notorious acts.

Also, the team evacuated the bagged product from the swampy route.

Ayeni said that the effects of oil explosion is absolutely negative in residential areas and could lead to loss of lives and property.

He enjoins Lagos residents to see security as a collective business and cooperate with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command, in the area of intelligence and information gathering, so that criminal activities will be completely eradicated, in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

