NSCDC arrests four suspects for allegedly raping woman to death

By Demola Akinyemi – Ivorian

The Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects in Esie and Ijan towns of Irepodun local government area for alleged rape and killing of a middle aged woman.

According to the statement issued by the Kwara State Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi (SC), made available to journalists in Ilorin, “on 2nd of April, 2021 at about 1700hrs, officer Babatunde Azeez (ASCII), of Esie/Ijan outpost received a complaint from one Alhaji Musa Waziri (secretary, Fulani and Bororo in Esie and Ijan region) reporting a missing woman by name Aishat Sanni.

“the missing woman’s corpse was later discovered in the bush and four suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of the woman by the search team of NSCDC, Vigilante and the Nigerian police.

“The name of the suspects are given as Adams Sodiq (19yrs), Rasaq Rasheed (16yrs), Lukman Quadri (15yrs), Billiaminu Qayum(16yrs).”

The Corps further explained that the statement of the four suspects were taken after they had been duly questioned, adding that security fact findings linked the arrested people to the death of the young woman.

The statement also said that, “Having carried out investigations on the above fact findings, the following facts emerged; That the deceased, Aishat Sanni, was declared missing on 02/04/2021 by Alhaji Musa Waziri and a report was made at the office of NSCDC, Esie/Ijan Outpost.

“That her body was later discovered on the 03/04/2021 in the bush around 08:30am half naked and cuts all over her body.

“That three (3) out of the suspects namely Rasaq Rasheed, Lukman Quadri, and Biliaminu Qoyum confirmed in the statements that the prime suspect, Sodiq Adams, arrested a Bororo woman for allegedly stealing cashew nuts but later escaped.

“That investigation revealed that Sodiq Adam’s convinced the other three suspects to run after the second bororo woman who ran away, so that he can have canal knowledge of the one arrested.

“That in the process of trying to rape the deceased, he was bitten in the left arm and had bruises on his neck, inflicted by the late Aishat”

Investigation further revealed that the other victim that escaped when asked about the whereabouts of the deceased confirmed that the deceased was captured by the prime suspect (Sodiq Adams).

Afolabi made it known that the case had been transferred to the Nigerian police because they are fully in charge of homicide cases.

