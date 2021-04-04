Kindly Share This Story:

A 2-0 win against a stubborn Nasarawa United ensured that Kwara United, also called Harmony Boys sustained their position at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after MarchDay 19, the midway of the full season

Two second-half goals from Kwara United right-back, Samuel Ganda and in-form striker, Micheal Ohanu ensured that coach Abdullahi Biffo picked all three points to stay on top of the league table.

The hosts were the better side as they dominated possession to put their visitors from Nasarawa on the back foot. A timely intervention by Oyeama Emeka of Nasarawa United denied Micheal Ohanu a clear goal-scoring opportunity that could have put Kwara United ahead on 10 minutes.

On the 17th minute, Nasarawa United had their goal disallowed as Chinedu Ohanachom found the back of the net. Nasarawa United celebrated as the referee points to the center spot only to rescind his decision afterward.

Another golden opportunity to put the visitors in front was wasted by Katoh Haggai who did well to beat Kwara defender, Jide Williams but his final effort narrowly missed the target.

Both teams created scoring chances but couldn’t register a goal as the first 45 minutes ended in a barren draw. Kwara United had an early chance in the second half when substitute Joshua Agboola ghosted past three Nasarawa United defenders to set up Micheal Ohanu in the box but the former MFM striker skied the ball.

Kwara United right-back, Samuel Ganda broke the deadlock with a sublime strike after he connected with a clever pass from Steven Jude to give the Harmony Boys an important lead just two minutes before an hour mark.

Coach Bala Nkiyu of Nasarawa threw some fresh legs into the fray to fortify his team as they continued to search for the equalizer. Micheal Ohanu would then double Kwara United’s lead with a fine finish after a well-tailored pass from Jude Steven picked him out in the box on 81 minutes.

The visitors would threaten late on in the game but Kwara United’s resolute defending kept them at bay as the game ended 2 – 0.

With the result, Kwara United ended the first half of the season on 36 points from 19 games, while Nasarawa will end on 30 points.

