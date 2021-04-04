NPFL: Garba stars as Wikki Tourist rout Katsina United 3-1

Kindly Share This Story:

Wikki Tourist convincingly triumphed 3-1 over Katsina United in a match played on Sunday at the ATBS in Bauchi.

It was the first time that they would score more than two goals in a game this football season. Manu Garba opened the scoring early just after four minutes re-directing a Promise Damala effort that was going wide.

The visitors thought that Garba was offside and complained to the referee who disagreed and allowed the goal to count. A hesitant Wikki defence allowed Atule Joseph to beat the offside trap to level scores in the 22nd minute.

Manu Garba restored the lead a minute to the half-hour mark. He rose and volleyed in a Damala weak shot which was aimed at the goal post. Substitute Stephen Chukwude buried the match with over a quarter of an hour to go, with a low shot after he was picked up by Udegha.

It was a match that the home team dominated and if not for the impressive outing of goalkeeper Muhammed, the goals would have been much. Promise Damala, Manu Garba, and Nazifi Yahaya dominated the third half of the pitch with their pace which the defence of the visitors led by Habibu Yakub struggled to contain.

While Jimmy Ambrose who was handed a start covered his backline, Udegha was allowed to feed the forwards.

For Katsina, Atule Joseph was the only threat but he hardly threatened the host. He had a chance to score again in the second half but he blasted over from few yards.

Close to the end, the visitors were forced to change their goalkeeper after he picked a knock. The two coaches spoke after the match with Abdallah Sharif saying ‘We have not been having a good run at home and today we won convincingly, I hope from today we will keep winning at home

Baldwin Bazuaye who lost his last game at home to Kwara United said the two weeks break will be a time of reflection.

‘We lost a game we were not supposed to. We are going to work in this period, slot in 1 or 2 players and will sit with management and technical crew and then see what will happen when we come back

After the mid-season break, the two will meet in the reverse fixture in Katsina.

Vanguard News Nigeria

