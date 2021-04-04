NPFL: Debutant Basiru hits brace as Dakkada stun Rivers United 4-2

Kindly Share This Story:

Dakkada FC of Uyo strolled to their 6th consecutive win at home in a six-goal-fest against visiting Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt in a Matchday 19 fixture played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

The home side going into the fixture without the services of influential captain, Aniekan Ekpe, knew a win would propel them to a better standing in the top half of the table. The duo of Ifeanyi Anaemena and Theophilus Afelokhai were yet again missing from the Rivers United team list.

The home side got the game to a flying start on 23 minutes through Emmanuel Charles’ well struck low drive 20 yards off but were almost stunned four minutes later when Fortune Omoniwari’s inch-perfect free-kick from 25 yards struck the woodwork.

Nelson Esor drew Rivers United level with a beautifully crafted strike just outside the edge of the penalty area on 39 minutes. The midfielder grabbed his brace a minute before the interval, when he calmly located the far corner from 20 yards, to give the visitors the advantage.

Rivers taught they had the game in control, but agonizingly gifted away the advantage moments before the first half ended, when they caved in from a quick Dakkada counter. Debutant Musa Bashiru rose highest to nod in Unwana Asuquo’s corner to hand Dakkada a massive boost going into the break.

The home side would have Olawale Oremede to thank after the restart, as the goalkeeper denied Fortune Omoniwari and Godwin Aguda clear-cut opportunities to restore Rivers’ advantage.

Bashiru galvanized Dakkada back to control of the game when he latched onto Isaac George’s cross from the right to guide the ball past an onrushing Ospina in the 63rd minute.

Danlami’s men would put the game beyond the Port Harcourt side when Christian Ekong’s fierce freekick eluded Ospina in the 76th minute.

Coach Umar Damlani of Dakkada FC admitted the game was difficult but praised the character exhibited by his players in overcoming a tough opposition like Rivers.

“We have built a strong character over time and it really did pay off today. Rivers United gave us a good fight and we also pushed harder. The response we gave was apt and crucial in a game of this nature. I am positive we will learn from what happened today and prepare for the games ahead”, an elated Danlami told www.npfl.ng.

The win moves Dakkada level on 29 points with Rivers on 8th position, with the latter having a superior goals advantage.

