By Anayo Okoli— ENUGU

THE Association of South-East Town Unions, ASETU, has said that Northern leaders have realised of late that skewed appointments, and regional imbalance are the major causes of secession quests from different parts of the country.

Reacting to a report credited to the Northern Patriots, it said it is clear the North is realising the albatross it has created rather too late, ASETU said the clamour for peace would fail unless the anomalies are corrected.

In a statement by the National President, Chief Emeka Diwe, and the National Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, the group said: “A recent statement credited to a group known as Northern Patriots explains how the wailing Nigeria, wolves of insecurity and centrifugal forces of separation were owed to the unfair treatment to some sections of the country, particularly the Igbo.

“The statement goes further to urge that the ills in Nigeria’s corporate existence must be corrected, insisting that any clamour for peace will remain an aching mirage if the Nigerian circumstances remain unchanged.

“By the above, it is clear the North is realising its mistakes rather too late. Nigeria is now on the edge of a precipice because of the willful subjugation of the Igbo and a policy of apartheid designed by the North to emasculate our people.

“A federation is an institution of justice, equity and fairness. Central to the idea of federalism is the logic of balanced distribution of power and abhorrence of the dominance of any federating unit.

“It is, therefore, paradoxical that Nigeria which pretends to be a federation has become to our people a symbol of injustice, inequity and arbitrariness. Those who are perpetuating this unjust system are the creators of the albatross that is tormenting Nigeria.

“The Igbo situation in Nigeria has become intolerable, and it is the extent to which the Igbo feel these injustices that they see themselves as Biafrans.”

