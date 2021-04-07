Non-availability of data, puts Nigeria’s economy at risk – GMD, Courteville

Kindly Share This Story:

…Launches TetFund research on vulnerability of orphans

By Cynthia Alo

Group Managing Director, Courteville Business Solutions Plc, Dr. Adebola Akindele has attributed lapses in the different sectors of the economy to non-availability of data and good research works.

Akindele who stated this when he received a team of researchers for TETFund National Research fund 2019 recently, added that such inadequacies, put the country’s economy at risk.

The research team, led by Prof Olubukola Ojo, is researching on Needs and vulnerability assessment of orphans in family settings and orphanage homes in Nigeria.

Speaking on the importance of the research work, Akindele said: “We identified a need for more data on needs and vulnerability of orphans to be able to make better informed decisions about how to manage orphanage homes in Nigeria.

“So, we took it as part of our CSR. This research work is very useful not only to TETfund that commissioned it but to the economy at large. We need to have more data to be able to take better informed decisions about how to manage orphanage homes”.

He commended the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS, in its effort in generating data to help assess some of the sectors while lamenting the rise in the number of unregistered and fake orphanage homes in the state.

Meanwhile, the principal investigator, Prof. Olubukola Ojo said recent activities such as baby factories, abuse of children prompted the team to embark on the research. Ojo, who is also a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife said the research will take up to 22 months while the team would focus investigation on the six geo political zones in the country.

She said: “We are interested in knowing placement options for orphans; how orphans find themselves in orphanages or in family settings. We also want to investigate their vulnerabilities, looking at policies that are in existence and see if there are gaps, so as to provide information to the government,’’ she added

