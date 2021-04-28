Nollywood veterans reunite at GOTNI Leadership Masterclass

Kindly Share This Story:

GOTNI Leadership Centre played host to Nollywood’s finest veterans as they attended the Leadership Masterclass for sustainable creativity and innovation.

The course was strategically tailored for leaders in the creative and entertainment industry to equip them with the knowledge for influence, global impact and sustainable profitability.

House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila opened the event by commending the commitment of the actors and actresses in their craft which has positioned Nollywood as the second largest film producer in the world.

Gbajabiamila charged the actors and actresses to continue to use their power and influence as tools for telling balanced stories and assured them of the support of the House towards the success of the movie industry.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, during his speech, appreciated the thespians for upholding the image of the country and charged them to continue to use their art to project the right image about Nigeria.

In her remarks, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde stressed that the training was very useful to her.

“It has opened my mind to new perspectives and methods to ensure better productivity and sustainable profitability in my personal life and also in my business. Every creative like myself should take advantage of this course”, she said.

President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas said he was proud of the initiative.

“This will be the first of its kind where creatives and members of Nollywood have come together to build their leadership and creative capacities. I am certain the impact of this training will show in our work”, he added.

GOTNI CEO, Dr Linus Okorie reinstated his commitment to build the capacity of all Nigerians.

“Leaders in the creative and entertainment industry have the power to influence the culture of a society. With this level of influence comes great responsibility in using art as a tool to achieve both national transformation and industry profitability”, Okorie noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

