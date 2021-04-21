No plans to ban okada, Makinde says as MAX opens assembly plant in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Donates power bikes to Amotekun to boost security

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said his government has no plan to ban operations of motorbikes, popularly known as ‘okada,’ in the state.

He said this at the official opening of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX)’s assembly plant for motorcycles and tricycles at Eleyele, Ibadan. The plant will also assemble electric-powered motorbikes in the future.

Represented by Rev Idowu Ogedengbe, his executive assistant (Administration), the governor said, “We see a future where all the motorcycles, tricycles and possibly the electric vehicles operating in Oyo State will be coming right from our city here. So we are not in any way going to stop motorcycles or tricycles from operating. We will only ensure they organised and regulated, and ensure that they do not pose any security threat.”

Adetayo Bamiduro, MAX CEO and co-founder said, “We are happy to be here in Oyo State and we remain committed to not only providing job opportunities not from the point of view of providing vehicles to prospective riders, but also to building the industrial capacity of the state. This includes training people, providing them with strong technical skills to be able to even set up their own workshops to provide high quality services in the two/three-wheeler space.

Chinedu Azodoh, MAX co-founder, noted that MAX had empowered over 3,000 riders in the state already.

Also present at the event were representatives of CFAO and Yamaha that have partnered with MAX since 2018.

MAX, popularly known as MAX Okada, is a mobility finance and technology company with operations in Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Ekiti, Kano and recently, Ogun State.

The company in the previous week made a donation of two power bikes to the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), also known as Amotekun to boost the safety and security operations of the security outfit.

The commandant of Amotekun corps in Oyo State, Retired Colonel Olayinka Olayanju was present to receive the donation.

Col Olayanju expressed delight and excitement over the donation, saying that the power bikes would in no small measure enhance Amotekun’s security operations.

Speaking on behalf of CEO of MAX, Adetayo Bamiduro, at the brief handing over ceremony of the power bikes was Adedeji Shobowale, Lead Government Relations at MAX.

He said, “We conduct CSR wherever we operate. We are in Akure, Ekiti and Lagos. We are partnering Amotekun for safety and security in Oyo State, especially with the security situation in the Southwest. Amotekun has been helpful in our operations. We asked what we can do to help Amotekun in our business. We are into mobility vehicle financing for bikes. So we donated these power bikes. This is the first scheme. There is more to come.”

Also speaking at the event, Mayowa Olusa, Growth Operations Manager at MAX, said the power bikes donated were two 220cc Bajaj Pulsars that were strongly built for speed and stability.

Shobowale noted that MAX was not just donating the power bikes, but would also provide maintenance support for the equipment.

