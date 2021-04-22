No money was printed to shore up March allocation ― NEC

Kindly Share This Story:

–Welcomes report of town hall meeting on national security

–As Govs affirms Nigeria’s unity

THE National Economic Council, NEC, Thursday affirmed that there was no printing of N60 billion or any other amount whatsoever to shore up allocation for the month of March as was insinuated recently by the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

NEC took the position after receiving presentations from the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF.

The virtual NEC was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande explained that the governors critically reviewed the alleged printing of N60 billion.

Akande said that the meeting was attended by many of the State Governors, the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Ahmed, the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and that of the Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

He said, The Council expressed satisfaction with clarifications made by the NGF represented by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Finance Minister, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele on the alleged printing of N60 billion by the Federal Government.

“Both the Minister and the CBN Governor stated to the Council that the allegation of the printing of money to augment allocation was outrightly false.

“The NGF also supported the conclusion and NEC affirmed same as the highest constitutional body tasked with economic affairs in the country.”

On the resolution of security concerns in parts of the country, the Council unanimously affirmed the unity of Nigeria and said it would adopt the report of the national townhall meeting on National Unity and Security held recently in Kaduna.

” The Council, while welcoming the outcome of the townhall meeting, urged all States to hold wider consultations across the country and report back to NEC the outcome of the meetings.

” After this, a national consensus would be reached on the recommendations which included the adoption of State Police among other matters,” he said.

