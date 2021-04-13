NNYM congratulates Osanebi over award of excellence by UNIZIK

Kindly Share This Story:

Group known as Ndokwa National Youth Movement (NNYM) Worldwide, Tuesday, sent a congratulatory message to Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai’ Osanebi, over his new award given to him by UNIZIK.

Congratulating him, the group said: “The leadership of Ndokwa National Youth Movement (NNYM) Worldwide on behalf of the entire ndokwa youths rejoice with our pioneer pace setting president and supreme leader Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai’ Osanebi, who is being honoured with an award of excellence today by the prestigious UNIZIK, Awka today April, 9 2021.

“Sir when news of your nomination was broken, we were not shocked nor astonished for we know the huge sacrifices you have continued to make for humanity globally, with majority of ndokwa youths beneficiaries of your unrivalled benevolence.

“You have continued to be our undisputed role model and pathfinder, distinguishing yourself both politically and economically You have continually raised the bar of what ”effective leadership’ should be so this award like others is a testimony of your giant strides.

“We appreciate sincerely the Vice Chancellor of Unizik, Prof. Esimone Charles, the dean of faculty of science faculty Prof. Oroghu Lilian and the whole management and staff of Unizik for this very eminent honour accorded to our supreme leader principal pathfinder; torch bearer and the symbol of our collective struggle. Accept our warmest congratulations sir.”

