Nine injured in multiple accidents in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Nine people on Monday were injured in multiple accidents which occured at Okegbegun, Sagamu Road area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The accident which occured inward Ikorodu involved a mark containerised truck, an Accura MDS Wagon car with number plate LAGOS EPE 313 GL,

Toyota Venza, with number plate, JJJ 787 AE, a tricycle, and commercial motorcycle at about 1.00 pm.

The injured were the truck driver, motor boy, and six passengers.

According to eyewitnesses account, the driver of the containerised truck was journeying inward Ikorodu axis when the vehicle suffered brake failure at First Gate bus stop while in the same direction with the involved vehicles, tricycle, and motorcycle.

On noticing this, road users and residents were said to have scampered for safety but the involved were unlucky as the truck brushed them thereby inflicting some damages on them but the tricycle was damaged beyond repair while its passengers were all injured and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The truck driver was unconscious for a while before he was revived by sympathisers and thereafter taken to a nearby hospital.

However, he was said to have exhibited a high level of experience to have averted massive destruction of lives and property by swerving unto the ditch side of the road

When Vanguard arrived on the scene, a mild drama ensued as the tricyclist on noticing that the truck driver had been revived wanted to seize him by insisting that he replaces the damaged tricycle but immediately, sympathisers rose against him. and ordered him. out of the scene.

The owner of the Acura car who did not want his name in print said he was conveying his brother for health care services when the incident occurred.

One of the victims, a female was seen gasping for breath but sympathisers rallied around her and took her to the hospital.

Some residents of the area urged the government to find a lasting solution to the incessant accidents at Okegbegun axis.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Osanyintolu could not be reached at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: