NIMASA lists achievements of maritime law, gears-up for amendments

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has said the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2019, has shown Nigeria’s determination to end piracy and sea robbery in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking at the at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Admiralty Law Colloquium organised in Lagos by the Agency, in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, NIALS, NIMASA’s Director-General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that the admiralty law conference, in its 10th year, has achieved significant milestones in the continued effort to better maritime law administration in Nigeria.

Jamoh stated: “The Admiralty Law Conference instituted by NIMASA has achieved important milestones in the pursuit of its target of continuously improving maritime law administration in Nigeria. I am happy to announce that the key recommendations captured in the communiqué of last year’s conference would be sent to the National Assembly for the necessary legislative actions expected to improve the SPOMO Act.

“We have made good progress in the implementation of the SPOMO Act. We have secured convictions at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt and Lagos, and more judgements are expected next month. “These prosecutions and convictions have greatly helped to improve Nigeria’s image in the international community by producing a better appreciation of the country’s role and determination to end piracy and other maritime crimes in its territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea.”

The NIMASA Director-General also spoke on the adjustment in the name of the maritime law sessions, saying it is prompted by the need to bring on board a wider range of stakeholders, including Supreme Court justices.

“From next year, Supreme Court justices and more lawyers would be included in the continuous attempt to fine tune the processes and procedures of justice administration in maritime issues.”

Similarly, President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, commended NIMASA as a key organ of economic development, saying the admiralty law conferences introduced by the Agency are helping to streamline application of the antipiracy law.

Mensem also said that the maritime sector was indispensable, and being global in nature, “Informed knowledge of the law in the global environment” was necessary in efforts to advance the sector.

She said: “President of the Court of Appeal said NIMASA was “a vital organ in the economic development of Nigeria.

