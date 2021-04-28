NIMASA kick-starts action on ports digitisation, 24 hours operations

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has constituted a committee for the actualisation of its 24 hours operations.

Director-General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, who disclosed this while hosting the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, who paid him a courtesy visit, was speaking on the need for 24 hours port operations.

Jamoh gave the committee which has been set up for this purpose, a 30 days period for the completion of the assignment and onward passage to the committee of the Chief Executive Officers in the maritime industry.

He stated: “On the issue of 24 hours port operations, I will like to announce the Director of Labour Services as chairman of the committee for the actualisation and he has the power to draw members that he feels that are capable to deliver a report on 24 hours port services within the next 30 days.

“Your mandate is to develop a road map, action plan, deliverables, time lines, Key Performance Indicators, KPIs, for the commencement of the automation of our own system to start 24 hours operations in our own port for onward submission to the committee of the CEOs within the maritime industry and see how we can begin the implementation of the 24 hour port services.

“This in turn, I believe will reduce the issue of Apapa gridlock. If we can do a 24/7 hours services, certainly the night will be a very busy day while the other stakeholders are resting at home, the trucks will be very busy trying to lift cargo, coupled with the issue of the alternative source of using our waterways as well as the rail lines which is due to start sooner than later.

Problem of Apapa gridlock

“This will eliminate the issue of call-up system, the call-up system have been working in the last 30 days but within two weeks after the implementation of the call-up system the situation has reversed to its normal course.

“Why, because we are yet to get to the root of the problem of Apapa gridlock; what we are doing is introducing short term solution to the problem. You may have a headache which is a symptom but the major problem may be stress. If you do not rest, you can take drugs that will relieve you for five hours and it will return.

“There are so many problems that have to do with the gridlock, we have to address them head-on and at the end of the day we will see the light of the day but I think the 24/7 port operations will also go a long way in providing solutions to this particular problem,” he concluded.

Kindly Share This Story: