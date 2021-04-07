Nigerian’s security situation should bother every citizen – Abia deputy gov

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko Aba

Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has expressed worry over Nigerian’s security situation, saying it has got to a point where it should bother every citizen.

Oko Chukwu who stated this Wednesday when he received eight brand-new Innoson patrol vans donated to the state by the Zenith Bank, said the worrisome situation was fast growing out of control.

The Deputy Governor said something drastic had to be done to curb the spate of insecurity in the country before it consumed the whole country.

He thanked the management of the bank for the gesture which he noted came at the right time.

The Deputy Governor assured residents of the state of their safety and protection, saying that the state government has been partnering with the various security agencies to combat crime in the state.

He solicited the cooperation of members of the public with government and the security agencies through volunteering of information about criminal elements in their vicinity.

Speaking earlier, Regional Head of the bank, Mr. John Onyike, said the vehicles where part of the bank’s corporate responsibilities and in support of the efforts of the state government towards crime control.

He assured of the bank’s readiness to partner with Government to checkmate crime rate , and to develop the state.

