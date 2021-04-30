Nigerians react to claims by Presidency that Fr Mbaka ask for contract as compensation for support

Kindly Share This Story:

Reactions have begun to flood in as Presidency through Senior Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, revealed that outspoken clergyman, Fr Mbaka was angry because he didn’t get a contract from Muhammadu Buhari.

Fr Mbaka had earlier in the week, called on Buhari to resign or face impeachment as insecurity concerns worsen across Nigeria.

Fr Mbaka also gave his blessing to Nnamdi Kanu and the proscribed IPOB movement.

Nigerians on social media have defended the clergyman saying it is not wrong to ask for contract provided he can deliver.

See Garba Shehu’s tweet below:

Some are of the opinion that the revelation by the presidency is the height of pettiness, see reactions below

Vanguard News Nigeria

