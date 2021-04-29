Nigerians react as Mbaka says Uzodinma yet to show appreciation after election victory

Kindly Share This Story:

The Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma of ignoring his calls since after the election victory in 2020.

You would recall that in 2020, Mbaka in his New Year message, declared that Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former senator, would be sworn in as governor.

He said “Despite all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope … hope in Imo State!

“Imo people have suffered (but) God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them,” he said.

Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was the incumbent when Mbaka gave the prediction. Imo elders in the party dismissed the prophecy.

Weeks after, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Uzodinma a certificate of return (CoR).

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the judgement, stated that the APC candidate won because he polled the majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

Mbaka has disclosed that since Uzodinma assumed power, he has not answered his phone calls.

The clergyman also told the people that the governor was also yet to return to the church to show appreciation.

“It’s not that I’m asking for money; it’s that I should advise him for good governance,” Mbaka said in a viral video.

Reacting to the clergyman’s wailing, Nigerians, on Twitter and Facebook noted that the popular preacher has reduced his calling to hobnobbing with politicians.

On Twitter, @glitz_lingerie said, “Mbaka has lost all respect. He should have stayed out of politics.”

“That’s how great men of God made me stop going to church,” Preshhimmat (@preshhimmat) tweeted. “Anything I can’t read in the Bible concerning God does not exist. They lied in the name of God for a morsel of bread. What a shame! Animals in human flesh!”

Banwo Mayowa (@banwomayowa) also tweeted, “You have been paid off to deceive Imolites and Nigerians with your staged prophecy before the ruling of the court. He thinks he has no business with you again, after all, you’ve seen the new Hope you prophesied in Imo state. Baba abeg cry your cry alone.”

Grace John (@onyiforlife) commented, “BEFORE: Mbaka; Despite all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope, hope in Imo State! AFTER: Mbaka has disclosed that since Uzodinma assumed power, he has not answered his phone calls. Me: Mbaka, where’s the hope in Imo State?”

“Mbaka is a scammer, the days of his sweet fallacies are gone and forgotten. Mbaka bu eze tuuu,” Always focus on me,” @AlwaysfocusonME1 tweeted.

On Facebook, there were similar comments against the Catholic priest.

For instance, Diamond Cyprian said, “Look at how you deceived Nigerians into voting Buhari and rigging Hope Uzodinma into power. (Look at what you) have done to Imo State and Nigeria at large. Time will tell.”

Chibueze Chibueze said, “As a man of God, you’re not supposed to complain. Sir, since they brainwashed you to get what they want, command him spiritually to pick your calls. Last Last, you don enter that highway.”

“Why will he pick your call?” Yuri Clement asked. “Now tell me when you are busy telling us that he’s a good man and that he will make Imo state better, didn’t you see his bad side? Hmmm, now you are trying to recover from your costly and willfully mistake. Mba, no, when we are ready to take down all the governors in the East your head will follow them too.”

“Does it really mean no one, not even his fellow priests or family members tell Mbaka the truth about how ridiculous he sounds whenever his sermon leaks to the media? The advice should be simple: stay away completely from politics whenever you are preaching. It is really embarrassing. Even if God speaks to you, beg him to stop speaking to you about Nigerian politics,” Nnamdi Eze commented.

