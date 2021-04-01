Nigerian women play major role in food security — Amb Katagum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum has said that Nigerian women have contributed positively to the reduction of hunger in the country.

Amb. Katagum stated this when a delegation of the Women Food Sellers Association of Nigeria led by its National Coordinator, Mrs. Funke Tetteh paid her a courtesy visit in her office.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by the Assistant Director of Information Mrs Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa explained that women are playing a major role in achieving food security in the country particularly in the Agricultural food value chain.

She stated “We are helping in the agricultural value chain. You cook it, you preserve it, that is another area you are contributing. In doing so, you are contributing to the reduction of hunger or poverty in the country. You are playing a very important role”.

She stated that Nigerian women form a very important constituent of President Buhari’s administration and reaffirmed that women in businesses were allocated 45 percent in the MSMEs Survival Fund Scheme to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Amb. Katagum assured the association that the Ministry will facilitate its participation in its various economic empowerment programmes as well as continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

The Minister thanked the association for honouring her as the Matron of the Women Food Sellers Association of Nigeria and promised to honour the invitation to attend the forthcoming Annual Abuja Food Fair.

Earlier in her address, the National Coordinator, Women Food Sellers Association, Mrs. Funke Tetteh said her association was in the Ministry to solicit support on women’s economic empowerment programmes for its members who are in 36 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

The National Coordinator commended the Minister of State for her motherly commitment to the well-being of the Nigerian women through her contribution to the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which is the engine room of the nation’s economy.

Mrs. Tetteh, therefore, seized the opportunity of seeking partnership with the Ministry to invite the Minister of State to the forthcoming Annual Abuja Food Fair organized by the association.

Vanguard News Nigeria

