Nigerian Real estate & property award holds May 2

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2021 edition of the Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards will hold on May 2, 2021 at the Ball Room, Oriental Hotel Lagos.

The Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards is a Celebration of Innovation, Leadership and Growth of the Real Estate and Property Industry.

The award will honour real estate game changers, companies, products and personalities that have made contribution to the development of the sector.

The Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards, an initiative of Emagez Solutions but is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, Africa Development Bank, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Federal Housing Authority.

Emagez Solutions, organizers of the prestigious and highly celebrated Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards has however, announced the successful recipient for the 2021 edition awards scheduled to hold on May 2, 2021 by 6pm at the Ball Room, Oriental Hotel Lagos.

According to the Executive Director of Emagez Solutions, Mr Uwabor Joshua, winners of the Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards would have made excellent achievements and outstanding contribution to the Nigerian Real Estate and property developers within the Nigeria real estate industry who have made significant contributions to the Nigerian Real Estate sector under the year in review.

READ ALSO:

The Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards will bring together prominent real estate personalities, government official, regulators and other stakeholders.

Outstanding organizations, Uwabor posited will be receiving the prestigious awards. Some of the companies shortlisted for the award are Efficacy Construction Ltd, Crovation Property Ltd, Cosgrove Investment Ltd, Ruston Realtors Ltd, Stargate Construction Ltd, Cynosure Ltd, Photizo Properties Ltd, Zoe New Dawn, C95 Properties, Rydal Mew Ltd, Adron Homes, Mixta Africa, Crown Luxary Propoerties Ltd, Bloc HausLtd, Odibola Property, Ochacho Real Homes, Chavid Properties, Mouka Ltd, Genesis Properties Ltd and others.

Minister of Works & Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are special guests of honour while MD/CEO

Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa;

MD/CEO

Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria (FHA), Sen. Gbenga Ashafa; Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing Sen. Sam Egwu are all guests of honour.

Kindly Share This Story: