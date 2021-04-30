Nigerian makes list of 20 Most Inspirational IT Women Working in Leeds, UK

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian, Elsie Halima Ijorogu Reed, has made the list of 20 most inspirational women in Information Technology (IT) working in Leeds, United Kingdom.

The rating published in Leeds-list.com has Elsie Halima Ijorogu Reed occupying third position.

Elsie Halima Ijorogu Reed, is a Business Intelligence Manager at Capita, where she leads a team of Business Intelligence Developers and Analysts on PCSE projects.

Alongside her job, Elsie is CEO of social enterprise The Tech Ladder, which helps underprivileged adults in Beeston better their lives through technology education. They offer free online courses, mentorship and career advice.

Elsie originally trained in banking and finance, but after struggling to find a job, decided to retrain in systems engineering.

She now has 20 years of industry experience, as well as an MBA and a master’s degree in information management.

Others on the list include; Gwen Diagram, Claire Duffield, Sarah Johnstone, Sara Tulip, Sally Bogg, Jennifer Anderson, Deb Hetherington, Victoria Betton, Anna Sutton, Helen Baron, Zandra Moore, Hannah-Natalie Hosanee, Cal Colquhoun, Rachel Skelton, Joanna Rewcastle, Penny Hindle, Amy Stow, Lianne Potter, Melanie Kate Selvon Ellyard.

According to the Office of National Statistics, women account for just 16.8% of workers in the UK’s tech sector.

But there’s a huge push to close the gender gap, and if the stories of these inspirational women are anything to go by, it won’t be long before we do.

Not only are they proving that women can hold their own in what was once a male-dominated sector, but they’re also tech heavyweights and inspirational leaders who are championing women in tech and creating a truly supportive network.

