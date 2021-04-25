Nigerian Afro-Gospel singer, Truth, adjusts name, confirms new song date

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Afro-Gospel singer, Olumuyiwa Adeyemo, popularly called Truth has announced an adjustment to his stage name, just as he disclosed that his new song would be released on May 20th, 2021.

Adeyemo added that the adjusted name, Mike Truth, was adopted to further boost his image and assist him in producing evergreen songs that would inspire millions of his fans to achieve their desired goal.

Mike Truth further assured his fans that the adjustment would not affect what he had been doing to inspire them rather the step will assist him towards giving more than what was done years before.

According to him, I remains committed to the music that endeared me to my fans from when I started. I am promising that I will not stop giving you all the best that you deserve for supporting me.

The 37-year-old singer, who has been adding new innovations to his music, hinted that he has acquired new skills on sonic palette usage and was already adapting it use to boost his music as well as increased recording independence resulting from the fresh tech skills acquired.

On the new song, Mike Truth disclosed that the work of art is filed with different messages and that the date has been shifted to May 20th to mark new heights in his career.

The singer expands on the themes of the song, revealing the prominence of love and life, saying, I intend to use my acquired skills to give my fans the best and endeared many that were doubting my talent to join the winning team so that we can add more coaches to the train.

Mike Truth, whose growth runs deep, particularly beyond singing, recording and production, added competencies in these aspects of the creative process.

It would be recalled that the singer, who released “Hallelujah”, featuring Nigerian prolific producer and singer, Samklef was said to have attracted over a million viewers to the songs video released on You Tube channel.

