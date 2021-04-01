Nigeria records significant human rights abuses in 2020-US  2020 Report

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The U.S. 2020 Human Rights report says Nigeria recorded significant human rights abuses in the year which included unlawful and arbitrary killings by both government and nonstate actors; forced disappearances by the government, terrorists, and criminal groups,

Others abuses are torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government and terrorist groups; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary detention by government and nonstate actors; political prisoners

It noted that the country had serious problems with the independence of the judiciary and that there were arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy, serious abuses in an internal conflict, including killing and torture of civilians; serious restrictions on free expression, the press, and the internet, including the existence of criminal libel laws.

It stated that there were substantial interference with the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, in particular for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex persons; severe restrictions on religious freedom; serious acts of corruption

“There were reports that members of the security forces committed human rights abuses. Civilian authorities did not always maintain effective control over the security services.

“The insurgency in the Northeast by the militant terrorist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa continued.

“The groups conducted numerous attacks on government and civilian targets, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries, widespread destruction, the internal displacement of more than two million persons, and the external displacement of somewhat more than an estimated 300,000 Nigerian refugees to neighboring countries as of December 14, 2020.

It noted that the cases of trafficking in persons increased while there were inadequate investigation and accountability for violence against women.

The report also noted the existence or use of laws criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual conduct between adults; and the worst forms of child labor.

It pointed out that the government took some steps to investigate alleged abuses by police, including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and military forces, but impunity remained a significant problem.

“There were reports of further progress in formally separating and reintegrating child soldiers previously associated with the Civilian Joint Task Force, a nongovernmental self-defense militia, which received limited state government funding.

“Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa continued attacks on civilians, military, and police; recruited and forcefully conscripted child soldiers; and carried out scores of person-borne improvised explosive device attacks–many by coerced young women and girls–and other attacks on population centers in the Northeast and in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. Abductions by Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa continued.

It stated that both groups subjected many women and girls to sexual and gender-based violence, including forced marriages, sexual slavery, and rape.

It noted that the government investigated attacks by Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa and took steps to prosecute their members.

“There were reports that the government or its agents committed arbitrary, unlawful, or extrajudicial killings. At times authorities sought to investigate, and when found culpable, held police, military, or other security force personnel accountable for the use of excessive or deadly force or for the deaths of persons in custody, but impunity in such cases remained a significant problem.

It expressed concern that state and federal panels of inquiry investigating suspicious deaths did not always make their findings public.

According to the report, the national police, army, and other security services sometimes used force to disperse protesters and apprehend criminals and suspects. Police forces engaging in crowd-control operations generally attempted to disperse crowds using nonlethal tactics, such as firing tear gas, before escalating their use of force

