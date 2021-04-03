Nigeria Peace Group mourns Odumakin, calls him symbol of peace, patriotism

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Peace Group, NPG, an umbrella body that leading advocacy for peace and reconciliation in Nigeria has described Yinka Odumakin’s death as shocking, painful, and sad.

The death of the frontline Human Rights Activist and social justice crusader who was a spokesman of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group was announced on Saturday,

The group in a statement made available to press in Lagos by the group’s President, Dr. Ikem Ume-ezeoke said Odumakin was forthright and frank in his pursuit of peace and justice. The statement reads;

“With a deep sense of loss and feeling of sadness, we mourn the death of a brother, father, and leader, Yinka Odumakin who was a great statesman, sharp and humble, with a fierce knowledge of the Nigerian state, its affairs, and a sound conviction on how the country can make a way forward.

“Yinka was a friend to the house, NPG. Last few years we had robust interactive sessions during which he opened up on a lot of details during and after NADECO days and the fight for democracy in which he was involved in the struggle.

“His wife, Joe Odumakin is still largely on the stage and pushing the principles of good governance for the Nigerian State.

“We will miss Yinka, we will miss his clear and unbiased views, he was a non-tribalist and a patriotic Nigerian, very oratorical and full of energy. We will miss this great Nigerian.

“As he commences his journey to his creator today, we pray for his smooth transition to an eternal home. We doff our hats to this man who believed and spoke for his people, made many and kept friends beyond his space”.

