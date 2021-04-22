Nigeria Enabulele, Montgomery, re-elected into World Medical Association Council

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

For the second time, Former President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, and current President Commonwealth Medical Association, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, and the current World Medical Association’s, WMA, Chairman, Dr. Frank Ulrich Montgomery among others have been re-elected into the WMA Council for another two- year term.

Montgomery was re-elected as Chairman while Nigerian Enabulele was re-elected as Chair of the Socio-Medical Affairs Committee.

Montgomery, a radiologist from Hamburg, and former President of the German Medical Association were re-elected unopposed during an online WMA Council meeting.

Also, Dr. Kenji Matsubara (Japan) was re-elected as Vice-Chair of Council and Dr. Ravindra Sitaram Wankhedkar (India) was re-elected as Treasurer.

President of the Norweigan Medical Association, Dr. Marit Hermansen was elected as the new Chair of the Medical Ethics Committee, Dr. Jung Yul Park (Korea) was re-elected Chair of the Finance and Planning Committee.

The online Weeklong Meeting which will end tomorrow, (Friday) also focused on issues including how to improve the availability of medicines and vaccines, pandemic preparedness, the risks and benefits of digital health, gender bias in health care, and the growth of medical liability litigation.

Kindly Share This Story: