Nigeria education needs a rebirth, RCCG cleric urges FG

…as LP 70 celebrates 17th anniversary

By Olayinka Latona.

The Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Lagos Province 70, Pastor Femi Olunuga, has urged the Federal Government to initiate policies which would revamp the education sector.

Olunuga made the call at a press briefing in Lagos held to announce the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of RCCG Province 70, His Majesty’s Place, scheduled for April 18, 2021, which will run for seven weekends with the theme: ‘Divine Impartation for Supernatural Exploits’.

He said the country will only get its educational system right until everyone sees it as a fundamental human right and not a privilege. Adding that the present system only produce administrators and bureaucrats and not hands-on technicians and professionals.

In his words: “Our educational system presently only produce administrators and bureaucrats and not hands-on technicians and professionals. That is why today if we want to do anything on construction industry, we run to our neighboring county to get trades men and artisans to do the job.”

Addressing Nigerian youths, the cleric urged them to take advantage of opportunities that abound in entrepreneurship rather than waiting for white collar jobs.

He said the spate of unemployment across the country made many young people depend on white collar jobs.

According to him, quite a number of our youths believed in white collar job but the truth is that great economy depend more on those who set up their own businesses. There are cottage industries that are making great contribution to their country.

The LP 70 leader said part of what the church is doing is to open the eyes of Nigerian youths to the enermous opportunities that abound outside the white collar jobs.

On the church anniversary, Olunuga said: We are imploring everyone especially the youths to take advantage of the programme, which would empower them with entrepreneurial skills with resource persons in place such as the Assistant General Overseer, Admin and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola; Rector, Redeemed College of Technology and Management, Dr. Stella Mofunaya; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje; Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Pastor Oluwole Adeniyi, among others.

“One of the things we are going to discuss with our youths is the need to imbibe entrepreneurship, own their businesses. They can start by selling things that people need and start making little margin from it. Rendering services that people need.”

